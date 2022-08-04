Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Synex Renewable Energy Co. (TSE:SXI – Get Rating) were down 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.05 and last traded at C$3.05. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.06.

Synex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 283.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of C$12.24 million and a PE ratio of -9.47.

Synex Renewable Energy (TSE:SXI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$0.88 million during the quarter.

About Synex Renewable Energy

Synex Renewable Energy Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates electric power generation facilities. It provides consulting engineering services for the control and use of water, as well as related developments requiring civil, water resource, and environmental engineering projects primarily in the fields of hydrology, river engineering, fisheries and environmental assessment, water quality, site development services, water supply, hydro power, wastewater treatment and disposal, flood control, and storm water management projects.

