T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG) Shares Down 1.1%

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $44.95 and last traded at $44.95. Approximately 168 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 2,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.45.

T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.00.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF stock. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAGG – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 435,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,128 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned 48.34% of T. Rowe Price QM U.S. Bond ETF worth $19,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

