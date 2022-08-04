Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.74-$3.74 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.49 billion-$28.49 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TAK. Cowen raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAK traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $13.91. The company had a trading volume of 43,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,739,679. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.08 and a 200 day moving average of $14.50. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $17.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 29,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 29.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.