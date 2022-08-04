Taptica International (LON:TAP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $125.00

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 125 ($1.53) and traded as high as GBX 127.50 ($1.56). Taptica International shares last traded at GBX 125 ($1.53), with a volume of 1,625,144 shares.
Taptica International Stock Up 0.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 125 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 125. The company has a market capitalization of £158.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93.
Taptica International Company Profile
Taptica International Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mobile advertising technologies business. The company provides data-focused marketing solutions that execute brand insights on mobile by leveraging video, native, and display to reach the users by application, service, and brands.
