Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seventeen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $189.08.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Target from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock opened at $167.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.57. Target has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Target will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after acquiring an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 157,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,330,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

