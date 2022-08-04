Target (NYSE:TGT) Lifted to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $195.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior target price of $155.00.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $286.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.08.

Get Target alerts:

Target Trading Up 2.7 %

TGT opened at $167.92 on Monday. Target has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.57.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Target will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGT. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,376 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.