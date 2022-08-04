Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

TARS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.2 %

TARS opened at $17.19 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 14.18 and a current ratio of 14.18. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $356.30 million, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.11). Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.85% and a negative net margin of 184.14%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 17.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1,233.3% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

