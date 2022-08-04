Taurus Asset Management LLC Acquires 94,980 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Taurus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 292,702 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 94,980 shares during the period. Fortive makes up 1.8% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $17,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 77,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 42,984 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 33.3% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 7.0% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Fortive by 30.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Fortive by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,294,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,726,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fortive stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Fortive Co. has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.67.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.36.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

