Taurus Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,628 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 544,544 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1,791.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 344,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,273,000 after purchasing an additional 326,612 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,391,000 after purchasing an additional 19,666 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 162,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,031,694. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 20,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $847,509.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,971,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,234. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Boston Scientific stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.45. 95,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,806,464. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $47.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

