Taurus Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Intuit comprises about 3.1% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $30,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of INTU stock traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $463.85. 33,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,516. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $404.93 and a 200 day moving average of $446.72. The firm has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a PE ratio of 52.81, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $6.70. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 30.84%.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,263.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,774 shares of company stock worth $5,002,772. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.17.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

