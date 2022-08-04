Taurus Asset Management LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Taurus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,931 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 345 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,852,024. The stock has a market cap of $99.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $120.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.31.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.09% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

