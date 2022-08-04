Taurus Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,585 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $1,242,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 228,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares in the company, valued at $51,667,662.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,462,511 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMD traded up $5.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.98. 1,677,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,162,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $164.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.67.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 20.35%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AMD shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.93.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

