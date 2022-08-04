Taurus Asset Management LLC Sells 56,553 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,553 shares during the quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Ashland Global worth $11,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,887,000 after purchasing an additional 320,731 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 212.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,465,000 after purchasing an additional 192,400 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 239,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,825,000 after purchasing an additional 112,880 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,255,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,196,000 after purchasing an additional 90,789 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 1,086.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 64,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $447,131.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $290,941.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $447,131.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,288.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ashland Global Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ASH traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.68. The company had a trading volume of 4,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,553. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $81.93 and a one year high of $112.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.32.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Global announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ashland Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 8.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Ashland Global from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ashland Global from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Ashland Global from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ashland Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Ashland Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

