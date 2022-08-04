TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Insider Dennis Polk Sells 8,000 Shares

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $800,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,128,903.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dennis Polk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Dennis Polk sold 4,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $368,120.00.

On Wednesday, June 1st, Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $132,353.00.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

SNX traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $102.58. 2,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 254,794. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.58 and its 200 day moving average is $100.93. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52 week low of $88.21 and a 52 week high of $130.93.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.14. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,948,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in TD SYNNEX by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,557,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

Featured Stories

