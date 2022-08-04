TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Position Boosted by Monaco Asset Management SAM

Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,642,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,817,115 shares during the quarter. TechnipFMC accounts for approximately 14.3% of Monaco Asset Management SAM’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Monaco Asset Management SAM owned about 1.03% of TechnipFMC worth $35,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $211,464,000 after buying an additional 6,235,651 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,607,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 3,304.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,494,717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,846,000 after buying an additional 1,450,818 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,911,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,594,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,479,000 after buying an additional 1,175,121 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FTI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.15. The stock had a trading volume of 137,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,230,757. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 13.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

