Tectonic Advisors LLC Acquires 5,209 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Masco by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 143,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after purchasing an additional 37,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Masco by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 104,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after purchasing an additional 38,925 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Masco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 181,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,039 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $714,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Masco from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.15.

Masco Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MAS traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.75. The company had a trading volume of 88,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704,661. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.92. Masco Co. has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.11%.

Insider Transactions at Masco

In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Articles

