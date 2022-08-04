Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 1,590 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,975 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources comprises about 0.7% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. Scotiabank lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,643.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD traded down $5.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $215.68. 34,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,062,738. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $237.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 28.29% and a return on equity of 28.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.89%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.12%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.