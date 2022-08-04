Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 342 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,634 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,656 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 37,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,498,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT traded down $3.00 on Thursday, hitting $127.50. 289,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,032,502. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.37 and a 200-day moving average of $137.29. The stock has a market cap of $349.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,638,461. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

