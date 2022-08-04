Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Main Street Capital by 2.0% in the first quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 75,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 5.4% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 24,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 21.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.4% in the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 17.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAIN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.72. 1,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,123. Main Street Capital Co. has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $47.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.57 and a 200 day moving average of $40.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.59 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 110.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAIN. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.80.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

