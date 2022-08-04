Tectonic Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 38.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,495 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 470,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,232 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 232.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 85,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 59,832 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,011,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 117,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 78,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.64. The stock had a trading volume of 50,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,412. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.48.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

In related news, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $132,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,100,509.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

