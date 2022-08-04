Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $27.66 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after acquiring an additional 308,715 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $416.34. The stock had a trading volume of 289,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,237,985. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $393.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $420.53.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.