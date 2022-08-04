Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 342,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 1.5% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $213,000. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 62,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.7% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 73,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

EPD traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,332,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.41.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.35%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPD. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.88.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 19,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

