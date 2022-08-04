Tectonic Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,424,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Loews by 847.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after acquiring an additional 317,874 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Loews by 549.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after acquiring an additional 317,281 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Loews by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,099,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,043,000 after acquiring an additional 263,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Loews by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,509,000 after acquiring an additional 199,257 shares during the last quarter. 61.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Loews stock traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $55.12. The stock had a trading volume of 11,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 776,652. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a one year low of $51.35 and a one year high of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.49.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.80%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $394,015.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,761,902. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 271,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $17,376,630.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,332,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $918,849,587.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $394,015.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 433,961 shares of company stock worth $27,850,985 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

