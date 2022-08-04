Tectonic Advisors LLC Purchases 4,872 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,752.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $53,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,495,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,570 shares of company stock valued at $180,440. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.51. 33,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,998,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.84. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.67 and a 1 year high of $58.61.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays began coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

