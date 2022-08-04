Tectonic Advisors LLC Sells 266 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Tectonic Advisors LLC cut its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $3,132,777. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.84.

ACN traded up $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $309.83. 17,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,683. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.86. The company has a market capitalization of $195.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $261.77 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

