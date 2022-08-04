Teloscoin (TELOS) Price Down 4.3% This Week

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last seven days, Teloscoin has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. Teloscoin has a total market cap of $301,397.79 and $8.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Teloscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00102702 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000628 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00019382 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.92 or 0.00257357 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00037870 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009308 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin (TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Teloscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Teloscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

