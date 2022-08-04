Telsey Advisory Group Weighs in on Capri Holdings Limited’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:CPRI)

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Capri in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey expects that the company will earn $7.29 per share for the year. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capri’s current full-year earnings is $6.82 per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on CPRI. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Capri from $69.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $49.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.27. Capri has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.28.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capri by 41.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after acquiring an additional 782,577 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in Capri by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,483,000 after acquiring an additional 723,007 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 1,404.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after buying an additional 541,363 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri in the fourth quarter worth about $27,607,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth about $21,338,000. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

