Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Mizuho

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

THC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $92.38.

THC stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,622. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.43. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 730.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,097,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,310,000 after purchasing an additional 964,957 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,553,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,686,000 after acquiring an additional 929,756 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,466,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 176.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 843,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,491,000 after purchasing an additional 538,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,034,000 after buying an additional 517,737 shares during the period. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

