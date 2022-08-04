Ternium (NYSE:TX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Ternium Price Performance

TX traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.02. 368,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,565. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50. Ternium has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $56.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ternium

About Ternium

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ternium by 11.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Ternium by 11.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Ternium by 75.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

