Ternium (NYSE:TX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ternium from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.
TX traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.02. 368,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,565. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50. Ternium has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $56.86.
Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.
