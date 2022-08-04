Tether (USDT) Price Hits $1.00 on Exchanges

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. Tether has a total market capitalization of $66.44 billion and $45.02 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tether coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tether has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.93 or 0.00629620 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001612 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016081 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00035183 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001760 BTC.
About Tether
Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 69,158,976,389 coins and its circulating supply is 66,426,425,455 coins. Tether’s official website is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Tether Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars.
