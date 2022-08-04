Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $71.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 18.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,743.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 50,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,672 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,473,000 after buying an additional 1,415,279 shares in the last quarter. THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

