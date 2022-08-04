Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.67.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $59.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $71.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.87.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.25 per share, with a total value of $100,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,202.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $54,772.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,743.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.25 per share, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 50,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,672 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $297,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,443 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,374.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,518,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,473,000 after buying an additional 1,415,279 shares in the last quarter. THRC Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,116,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 177,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
