Texas Permanent School Fund Has $5.90 Million Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of MKS Instruments worth $5,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 564.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,662,217 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $248,898,000 after buying an additional 1,412,135 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in MKS Instruments by 469.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 692,650 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,639,000 after purchasing an additional 571,074 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in MKS Instruments by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,711,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $820,550,000 after purchasing an additional 186,780 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MKS Instruments by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,483,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $258,348,000 after purchasing an additional 173,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $28,278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet cut MKS Instruments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.57.

In other news, Director Peter Cannone III bought 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.06 per share, with a total value of $30,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $377,228.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

MKSI stock opened at $121.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.55. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.65 and a 1-year high of $181.03.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.84%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

