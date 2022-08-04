Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.24 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,249 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $6,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $367,438.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,671.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.7 %

Marriott International stock opened at $159.34 on Thursday. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.93 and its 200-day moving average is $162.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 128.87%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.83.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

