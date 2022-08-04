Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,245 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $5,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $78,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,056. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total value of $84,060.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,853.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Lee Brooks sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $78,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,056. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,403 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,313. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYNH shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Syneos Health in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Syneos Health from $99.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $104.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average of $76.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

