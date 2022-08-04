TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $126.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $103.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.59% from the company’s previous close.

TFII has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered TFI International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TFI International from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on TFI International from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.69.

NYSE:TFII traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,652. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. TFI International has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $120.50.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in TFI International by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in TFI International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in TFI International by 1,700.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TFI International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Metatron Capital SICAV plc purchased a new position in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter worth about $965,000. 60.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

