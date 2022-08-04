TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $126.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $103.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.59% from the company’s previous close.
TFII has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TFI International from $127.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered TFI International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on TFI International from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on TFI International from $102.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on TFI International from C$146.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.69.
NYSE:TFII traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,652. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. TFI International has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $120.50.
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
