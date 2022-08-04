Thalassa (LON:THAL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $51.05

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 51.05 ($0.63) and traded as low as GBX 32.50 ($0.40). Thalassa shares last traded at GBX 33 ($0.40), with a volume of 62,878 shares trading hands.

Thalassa Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.62 million and a P/E ratio of 330.00.

About Thalassa

(Get Rating)

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops control software for the flying node bespoke seismic sensor system. It also offers a range of products and services covering cashless payments, fan engagement, and access control, as well as data and insight areas. In addition, the company's technology supports ticket integrations and works for various events and venues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thalassa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thalassa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.