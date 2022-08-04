The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Aaron’s Stock Performance
Shares of AAN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.71.
Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Aaron’s had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $610.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Aaron’s
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Aaron’s Company Profile
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.
Featured Stories
