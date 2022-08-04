The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, a growth of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 1,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 308,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days. Approximately 7.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of AAN traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28. Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $11.98 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Aaron's alerts:

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Aaron’s had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $610.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aaron’s will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aaron’s

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $760,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth $682,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Aaron’s by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Aaron’s by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Aaron’s by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 304,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 38,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAN. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Aaron’s to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Aaron’s to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Aaron’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.