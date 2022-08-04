The Biotech Growth Trust (LON:BIOG) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $836.63

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC (LON:BIOG – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 836.63 ($10.25) and traded as low as GBX 832.06 ($10.20). The Biotech Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 844 ($10.34), with a volume of 50,821 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.00, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 837.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 876.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £363.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78.

In other The Biotech Growth Trust news, insider Roger Yates purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 778 ($9.53) per share, for a total transaction of £77,800 ($95,331.45).

The Biotech Growth Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. It is co-managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the biotechnology sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

