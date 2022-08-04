The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Reduced by Index Fund Advisors Inc.

Index Fund Advisors Inc. cut its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.44. 63,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,770,189. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $241.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.24 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BA shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.56.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

