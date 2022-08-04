The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Achieves Market Cap of $985,237.18

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market cap of $985,237.18 and approximately $331,350.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004432 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00639958 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016174 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00035389 BTC.

The Crypto Prophecies Profile

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 coins and its circulating supply is 107,297,838 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets.

Buying and Selling The Crypto Prophecies

