The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) Achieves Market Cap of $985,237.18

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market cap of $985,237.18 and approximately $331,350.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Crypto Prophecies has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004432 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.42 or 0.00639958 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001627 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002215 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00016174 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00035389 BTC.
The Crypto Prophecies Profile
The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 coins and its circulating supply is 107,297,838 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets.
