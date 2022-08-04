The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.
First Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Bancshares to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.
First Bancshares Price Performance
Shares of FBMS stock opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $603.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.01. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FBMS has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price target on First Bancshares to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
Institutional Trading of First Bancshares
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 23.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 65.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 31.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.
First Bancshares Company Profile
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.
