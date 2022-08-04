The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

First Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Bancshares to earn $3.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.1%.

First Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of FBMS stock opened at $29.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $603.58 million, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.01. First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 29.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

FBMS has been the topic of several research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their price target on First Bancshares to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Bancshares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 23.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 7.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 65.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 31.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

