The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Terex (NYSE:TEX) Price Target to $37.00

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TEX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Terex from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Terex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of TEX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.23. The stock had a trading volume of 16,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,620. Terex has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Terex will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,529.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 391.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Terex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

