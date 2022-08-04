The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $175.00 price target on the e-commerce giant’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $182.50 to $172.50 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amazon.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.11.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN traded up $3.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.79. 2,285,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,353,472. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.74. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $101.26 and a 52 week high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 128.51, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total transaction of $2,671,422.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,781 shares in the company, valued at $209,870,622. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,764.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,113,256,000 after buying an additional 45,560,351 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,923.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375,927 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,795.3% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,043,695 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,916,420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,091,671 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,969.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,249,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,301,054,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657,996 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,895.2% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,349,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,099,172,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830,359 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

