The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD) Target Price to $2.25

Offerpad Solutions (NYSE:OPAD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $4.75 to $2.25 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “mkt outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush started coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Offerpad Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Offerpad Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 7.81.

Offerpad Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OPAD traded down 0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting 1.85. 64,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 950,401. Offerpad Solutions has a 1 year low of 2.01 and a 1 year high of 20.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 3.04 and a 200 day moving average of 4.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported 0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.03 by 0.13. The business had revenue of 1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.14 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Offerpad Solutions will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions in the second quarter worth about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Offerpad Solutions during the second quarter worth about $178,000. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in buying, selling, renting, and renovating properties to homeowners in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer. The company provides customer-centric experience, which enables them to sell and buy homes online with streamlined access to ancillary services, such as mortgage and title insurance services.

