The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Barclays

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $78.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.27.

HIG traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.44. The company had a trading volume of 54,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $61.59 and a 12 month high of $78.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.23. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $242,083,000. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 225.2% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,367,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,218,000 after acquiring an additional 947,221 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,367,000 after acquiring an additional 665,100 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,802,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,421,000 after acquiring an additional 654,371 shares during the period. Finally, 140 Summer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $45,154,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

