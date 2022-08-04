The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) PT Lowered to $71.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $63.19. The stock had a trading volume of 86,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1-year low of $61.59 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.23.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

