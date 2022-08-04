The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Stock Position Decreased by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,710 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $36,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $926,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SJM shares. Consumer Edge lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.18.

Shares of SJM stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.49. 4,026 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,851. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $146.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.35. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

