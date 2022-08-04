The Sandbox Trading 5.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00005705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $333.39 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Sandbox alerts:

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.75 or 0.00566315 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005305 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.47 or 0.00192722 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,284,059,808 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Sandbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Sandbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.