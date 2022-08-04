The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,190 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 3.7% during the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 1.4% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,081,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total value of $1,081,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,597,880.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,083,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Southern Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.70.

NYSE:SO opened at $77.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.08. The firm has a market cap of $82.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $77.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. Southern’s revenue was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.77%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

