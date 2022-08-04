The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,829 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Timken worth $13,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 101.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 948,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after purchasing an additional 478,407 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,660,000 after purchasing an additional 474,870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,153,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,797,000 after purchasing an additional 380,333 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth $14,673,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in shares of Timken by 88.3% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 376,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,845,000 after purchasing an additional 176,462 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Timken from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.56.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $992,257.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total transaction of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

TKR stock opened at $63.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $79.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.61.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.31. Timken had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Timken’s payout ratio is 25.10%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

